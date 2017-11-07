Waymo announces driverless test program in Phoenix, accepting ride hails soon

Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO John Krafcik announces that the company’s autonomous vehicles have driven on public roads in Arizona with no human in the driver’s seat.

The test program began last month near Phoenix, and the company hopes to soon open the rides up to members of the public enrolled in its Early Rider program.

The rides will initially have to stick within a defined 100-square-mile area near Phoenix. Waymo plans to expand the range in the future.

