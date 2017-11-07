Ericsson promotes Jejdling as veterans Frykhammar, Mandersson exit

Ericsson (ERIC -0.5% ) is making changes to its executive team that include a couple of high-profile departures.

Company veterans Jan Frykhammar and Magnus Mandersson are leaving the company effective today, and the company has named Fredrik Jejdling executive VP.

Frykhammar and Mandersson were both executive VPs and advisers to the CEO.

Frykhammar was temporarily president and CEO while the company sought new leadership in late 2016; he's held leadership positions in the company since 1991, and has been part of the executive team since 2008. Mandersson joined the company in 2004, has held several senior positions and joined the executive team in 2009.

Jejdling has been serving as head of Business Area Networks, a role he will maintain.