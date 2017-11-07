Mid-stage study shows positive effect of Calithera's CB-839 + Bristol-Myers' Opdivo

Interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of Calithera Biosciences' (CALA -0.6% ) CB-839 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +1% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in solid tumors showed a treatment effect. The data will be presented on Saturday at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

Melanoma: In 16 evaluable patients, all of whom were progressing on checkpoint inhibitor therapy at study entry, the overall response rate was 19% (n=3/16) and the disease control rate was 44% (n=7/16).

Non-small lung cancer: in six evaluable patients, all of whom were progressing on checkpoint inhibitor therapy, 67% (n=4/6) has stable disease.

Renal cell carcinoma: In eight evaluable patients, six who were progressing and 2 with stable disease at study entry, all of the ones progressing had stable disease.

Renal cell carcinoma: In 19 checkpoint inhibitor-naive evaluable patients, 21% (n=4/19) were partial responders and 74% (n=14/19) had stable disease.

No new safety signals were reported.

CB-839 is an orally administered inhibitor of an enzyme called glutaminase. It is designed to starve tumor cells of a protein called glutamine, a key nutrient. The rationale is that it may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response.

Calithera will host a webcast on November 11 at 6:30 pm ET to discuss the results.