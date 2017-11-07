Harmony Gold hikes production, maintains debt

Harmony Gold (HMY -3.8% ) says Q1 gold production from its South African underground operations rose 14% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y, citing a 10% increase in ore milled and a 4% increase in recovered grade to 5.35g/ton.

HMY says all-in sustaining costs for the South African underground operations during the quarter fell 8% to $1,151/oz.

HMY expects to achieve commercial levels of production at Hidden Valley during the June 2018 quarter, as its investment plan continues in-line with budget and schedule.

The company also says it is keeping a lid on its debt, which stood at $67M at the end of September vs. $68M at the end of June.