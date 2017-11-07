Disney names new head of India operations

Walt Disney (DIS +1.6% ) has made Abhishek Maheshwari head of its operations in India.

He had joined Disney five years ago as VP and head of corporate strategy and business development; in 2014 he was put in charge of the consumer products business and later took management of the Integrated Media Networks business.

He's part of a recently restructured Asian operation that divides the region into North and South divisions (with India in the south along with Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam).