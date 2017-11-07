Vodafone making consumer-friendly push into Internet of Things

Vodafone (VOD -1.1% ) is pushing into the consumer side of the Internet of Things, with a new program designed to make management of devices easier for everyday customers.

The "V by Vodafone" system includes a SIM card that will be sent out with all IoT-enabled products; combined with a smartphone app, customers will get an overview of all capable products registered to their account.

That would mean easier management of products like a location/activity tracker for pets, a product Vodafone is making available at launch.