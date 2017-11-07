Westlake Chemical +5% after posting record quarterly profit

Westlake Chemical (WLK +5.2% ) pushes ahead to a 52-week high following a big Q3 earnings beat and a 64% Y/Y increase in revenues to $2.1B, setting quarterly records for both.

Q3 is highlighted by a strong quarter in WLK's vinyls segment, as income from operations of $216.5M surged 51% Q/Q, due to higher operating rates and increased margins for all major products driven by higher North American and European sales prices and lower feedstock and energy costs.

Olefins segment income from operations of $165M rose 15% Q/Q, primarily due to higher polyethylene and styrene sales volumes.

WLK says its Q3 EBITDA of $521M was 186% higher than in the year-ago quarter.