Q3 normalized adjusted net income (strips out KCB purchase costs) of $22.2M or $0.08 per share.

KCG integration is on track, with expenses and capital synergy process ahead of plan. Management says it's identified cost savings in excess of original estimates.

$200M of the $1.15B term loan for the KCG purchase has been repaid. $400M will soon be raised (expected in Q1) from the sale of BondPoint to ICE.

Previously: Virtu Financial beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)