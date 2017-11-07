Novan to engage third party to finance and complete new late-stage study of acne candidate SB204; shares up 4%

Thinly traded nano cap Novan (NOVN +4.2% ) perks up on average volume on the heels of its announcement of its approach to completing a new Phase 3 clinical trial that will support a U.S. marketing application for acne candidate SB204.

The company is currently negotiating the fine points with an unnamed company who will finance and conduct the study via the creation of a new entity that will earn a financial return based on a predetermined multiple of expenses to run the trial. The agreement should be consummated no later than Q1.

The new entity will also be entitled to an FDA approval-triggered milestone payment, future milestones based on sales and the development of variations of SB204.

If Novan decides not to retain the asset, the new entity will be granted an exclusive global license to SB204 excluding Japan. Future profits and/or proceeds from the technology will be equally shared after the new entity receives the aforementioned multiple of costs.

The new entity will have the option to acquire Novan common stock (expected to be ~500K shares) at a recent average price.

