Plains All American eyes December start for Diamond crude oil pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +4.4% ) expects to start up its 200K bbl/day Diamond crude oil pipeline next month with volumes ramping up early in 2018, company executives said during today's earnings conference call.

PAA execs say the Cushing, Okla., to Memphis, Tenn., pipeline was substantially complete as of late October and has started the commissioning process

PAA also says expansion projects on its BridgeTex crude pipeline were completed in Q3, and downstream constraints on the pipeline related to a project by Magellan Midstream Partners should be resolved in Q1 2018.