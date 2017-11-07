Quantenna Communications -34% after weak Q4 guidance, price target decrease

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) shares plunge 34.08% after Q3 results beat revenue and EPS estimates but included downside guidance.

Q4 guidance has revenue from $40M to $42M (consensus: $53.26M) and EPS from -$0.04 to -$0.02 (consensus: $0.08).

Key quote: “While in the fourth quarter we anticipate a delay in the deployment of a key service provider program coupled with near-term softness at one other service provider customer, we continue to execute to our Wave 2 and Wave 3 10G development plans and anticipate these deployments to resume in 2018,” says CEO Dr. Sam Heidari.

Analyst action: Needham lowers its price target for Quantenna by $6 to $20 citing the Q4 guidance and its associated lumpiness, though those issues should prove temporary.

