Susquehanna sees limited downside on Under Armour

Susquehanna lifts Under Armour (UA, UAA) to a Neutral rating after having it set at Negative.

"We believe the stock's ~29% post-earnings drop and reset earnings expectations result in limited downside," reads the analyst note.

"Our new $11 (previously $15) price target reflects a 35.4x P/E on our fiscal 2019 EPS estimate. Over the last three years, UAA has traded at an average of 51.0x (range: 36.5x-73.2x). We believe a P/E below trough levels is warranted given the slowdown and poor outlook for the North America business."

The 52-week low on Under Armour is $11.40.