China's JD.com set to announce $2B in U.S. food imports

With President Trump heading into China for a couple of days for a leadership summit, JD.com (JD +1.4% ) is set to announce a deal where it will import $2B worth of U.S. beef and other foods, The Wall Street Journal reports.

JD will spend about $1.2B over three years on beef and pork from Montana stockgrowers as well as from China-owned (but U.S.-based) Smithfield foods, with other money going toward other agricultural goods.

The move follows China's May decision to resume imports of U.S. beef after a decade-plus ban dating to concerns over BSE ("mad cow disease").