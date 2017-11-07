Maersk guides shipping profit outlook lower following Q3 cyberattack

AP Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) sinks ~7% after reporting underlying Q3 net profit of $248M vs. a loss of $42M in the year-ago quarter but below analyst consensus estimate of $383M, while revenue rose 14% to $8.06B.

Q3's bottom line was hurt by a $1.75B impairment in Maersk Drilling - which the company expects to sell in the coming year - and a $250M-$300M hit from a cyberattack in June that brought down the company's computer systems, prompting system shutdowns that meant several of its shipping terminals around the world were unable to operate.

"We were not able to grow with the market because of the attack," says CEO Soren Skou, "but market fundamentals are quite strong with a solid [annual] growth of 5%, and we can restore our performance in coming quarters."

Maersk cuts guidance for its core Maersk Line, the world's largest global seaborne freight carrier, from more than $1B this year to “around” $1B, saying it had proved more difficult to recover from the cyberattacks than initially expected.