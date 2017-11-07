Homeownership hits four-year high

Who'd have thunk it? Turns out millennials may be just like previous generations, forming families and looking to settle down in a house of their own as they age.

According to the Census Bureau, homeownership rose to 63.9% in Q3. That's the highest since 2014, though well below the 69% peak just prior to the housing crash 10 years ago.

Could the good times be ending for landlords?

"Up to now, there really hasn’t been a chink in the armor of rent growth,” says Green Street Advisors' John Pawlowski. American Homes 4 Rent's (NYSE:AMH) Q3 was a disappointment (though the stock has more than recovered its post-earnings decline). Up next will be reports from the to-be-merged Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Starwood Waypoint (NYSE:SFR).