Mallinckrodt's rough treatment after Q3 revenue miss reflects the space - WSJ

Investors in Mallinckrodt (MNK -34.6% ) have stampeded for the exits, evidenced by the 11x surge in volume, after it posted Q3 results that included a 10% drop in revenues.

The Wall Street Journal reports that all drug makers are facing the same headwinds as payers are pushing back on price hikes, easily passed through until recently.

Another headwind is the collective action to the opioid crisis. Prescriptions are down from doctors, pharmacy benefit managers have tightened access to opioids and authorities have cracked down on aggressive sales tactics. MNK's hydrocodone and oxycodone sales were down 42% and 38%, respectively, from a year ago.

Selected tickers: PJP IHE XPH PPH BMY MRK PFE LLY NVS AZN GSK AGN JNJ ABBV TEVA VRX MYL PRGO

