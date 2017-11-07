Reuters: Germany's ruling party favors keeping Telekom stake

While two of Germany's smaller political parties are encouraging the country to consider selling its stake in Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.7% ) as a condition to joining the government, Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling party is standing firm on the holding.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union would rather divest a stake in Deutsche Post, a source tells Reuters.

"Can we privatize companies to this end? Yes we can ... But I wouldn't necessarily start with Telekom," the source said.

Germany holds a 31.9% stake in the incumbent telecom, and liberal Free Democrats want to sell it all while Greens want to raise €10B by parking the 14.5% under direct control at a state development bank.

Either option would free up funds for investing in a national rollout of fiber to the premises, the parties say.

The OECD estimates just 2% of Internet connections are glass fiber in Germany, vs. 74% in South Korea and 75% in Japan.