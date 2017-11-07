California Resources +18% after better than expected Q3 results

California Resources (CRC +18.2% ) soars as much as 21% after the oil and gas producer reported a smaller than expected Q3 loss, prompting at least two analyst upgrades.

CRC says it realized $50.02/bbl during Q3, up from $44.03 in the year-ago quarter, helping overcome a 7% Y/Y decline in production to 128K boe/day and a more than $2/boe increase in production costs.

CRC also says it received approval for a bank amendment which would extend the maturity of its credit facility and relax financial covenants, and creditors agreed to keep its borrowing base at $2.3B.

Following the results, Morgan Stanley raised its rating for the shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $21 price target, saying that in a situation where oil recovers to $65/bbl, CRC "can be the largest deleveraging story in energy," potentially tripling its equity value by 2020; also, Societe Generale hiked its rating to Buy from Hold.