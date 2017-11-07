Post-earnings rally for Freshpet

Freshpet (FRPT +8% ) trades higher after largely matching Q3 estimates and backing its prior guidance.

The company continues to guide for full-year revenue to top $156M and adjusted EBITDA to be at least $16M.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic calls the Q3 trends from Freshpet encouraging, but is still cautious. "For now we stay Neutral because we wonder about the sustainability of top-line growth as ad spending is reined in next year," he writes.

Previously: Freshpet misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)