Teva bounce ends, shares off 5.5%

"To us, Teva (TEVA -5.5% ) is facing a future where debt payments and the debt overhang will loom large unless the company is able to undertake severe cost cuts and significant divestitures," says Wells Fargo's David Maris, and he rates the stock a Market Perform.

With Fitch yesterday cutting Teva's credit rating to junk status, Maris says one more rating agency cut would trigger the company's paper being pushed out of the investment-grade index. Not ideal given $5.5B in maturities for 2018 and $4B each in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

HSBC's Steve McGarry downgrades to Reduce and brings his price target from $26 to $6, suggesting about another 50% downside in the stock.

Source: Barron's Johanna Bennett