Furniture sector rattled by debut of Amazon brands

Furniture-related stocks are having a rough day after Amazon launches its first furniture brands.
Furniture Today reports that Amazon brands Rivet and Stone & Beam feature mid-priced living room upholstery and decor with free swatches, 30-day returns and manufacturer warranties for up to three years.
Decliners today include Wayfair (W -6.3%), Restoration Hardware (RH -3.7%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -4.5%), Haverty Furniture (HVT -1.1%), Kirkland's (KIRK -5.1%), RH (RH -3.7%), Pier 1 Imports (PIR -1.5%), Williams Sonoma (WSM -4.6%), Bassett Furniture (BSET -1.8%), La-Z-Boy (LZB -1.7%), Hooker Furniture (HOFT -3.4%), Stanley Furniture (STLY -2.9%) and Ethan Allen (ETH -3.4%).