Intuit will offer loans to small businesses using QuickBooks

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will start offering loans directly to the 7M small businesses using the company’s QuickBooks software.

Businesses can borrow as much as $35K for up to six months with annualized interest rates between 6% and 18%.

Amazon already offers loans to businesses using its platform and Facebook and Google plan to offer similar programs in the future.

Intuit hasn’t revealed the amount of capital it plans to offer.

Intuit shares are down 0.53% .

