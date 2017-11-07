Nabors' deal for Tesco wins anti-trust clearance in U.S., Canada

Nabors Industries (NBR -1.1% ) and Tesco (TESO -1.2% ) say they have received anti-trust approvals for their planned merger from regulators in the U.S. and Canada.

An approval process also has been initiated with Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service, with a determination expected in the next few weeks.

The combination will create a rig equipment and drilling automation provider by combining Canrig, NBR's rig equipment subsidiary, with TESO’s rig equipment manufacturing, rental and aftermarket service business; the companies expect the deal to close during Q4.