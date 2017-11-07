Investors shy away from specialty retailers

Specialty retailers are being sold off by investors after a number of earnings reports over the last week soured sentiment. It's not a shocker, but a common theme out of Q3 conference calls has been the pricing pressure at U.S. malls and online selling channels.
Notable decliners include Party City (PRTY -6%), FTD Companies (FTD -6.2%), Michaels Companies (MIK -4.1%), Office Depot(ODP -4.3%), Vitamin Shoppe (VSI -2.3%), Finish Line (FINL -3.2%), Sally Beauty (SBH -2.6%), Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2%), Guess (GES -5.9%), Buckle (BKE -5.9%), Express (EXPR -5.2%), Stein Mart (SMRT -3.8%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -2.8%) and Tailored Brands (TLRD -3.8%).
Previously: Furniture sector rattled by debut of Amazon brands (Nov. 7)