Investors shy away from specialty retailers

Specialty retailers are being sold off by investors after a number of earnings reports over the last week soured sentiment. It's not a shocker, but a common theme out of Q3 conference calls has been the pricing pressure at U.S. malls and online selling channels.

Notable decliners include Party City (PRTY -6% ), FTD Companies (FTD -6.2% ), Michaels Companies (MIK -4.1% ), Office Depot(ODP -4.3% ), Vitamin Shoppe (VSI -2.3% ), Finish Line (FINL -3.2% ), Sally Beauty (SBH -2.6% ), Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2% ), Guess (GES -5.9% ), Buckle (BKE -5.9% ), Express (EXPR -5.2% ), Stein Mart (SMRT -3.8% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -2.8% ) and Tailored Brands (TLRD -3.8% ).

