Allot Communications +9% as Q3 shows more improvement

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is up 9% , rebounding from a sell-off yesterday, following an in-line Q3 earnings report where its losses widened slightly on a GAAP basis, but it guided to improving revenues in Q4.

Revenues were off nearly 1% Y/Y, but rose 7% sequentially. Gross margin was 68% on a non-GAAP basis.

Net loss widened to $4.6M from a loss of $4M; on a non-GAAP basis, loss declined to $1.3M vs. a year-ago loss of $2.3M.

"Looking ahead into Q4, we see significant interest in the market for our offerings and our pipeline continues to strengthen," says CEO Erez Antebi.

It reiterated guidance for full-year revenues of $80M-$84M (with better revenues in Q4 compared to Q3), vs. consensus for $81.6M, and a book-to-bill ratio over 1.

Press Release