BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock New York Munici... (BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - of $0.0590.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - of $0.0600.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:BFY) - of $0.0610.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) - of $0.0750.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) - of $0.0675.

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNJ) - of $0.0696.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) - of $0.0623.

Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.

Press Release