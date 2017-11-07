Kinder Morgan denied appeal for expedited Trans Mountain regulatory review

Canada’s National Energy Board rejects Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.1% ) request for an expedited timeline to review its Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, after it asked the regulator to intervene after it said it was unable to obtain municipal permits from Burnaby, B.C.

The NEB says it will hear cross-examinations on affidavits on Nov. 29 and oral summaries on Dec. 4, without saying when it will make a decision.

KMI had asked for the case to involve only written submissions to the board, and for that process to conclude by Nov. 10, noting that a related case was resolved in a month.