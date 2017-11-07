GGP in early going-private talks with Brookfield - Bloomberg

It was just chatter this morning, but that's been upgraded a bit now as Bloomberg is reporting GGP (NYSE:GGP) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.5% ) as having help preliminary discussions about taking the company private (Brookfield already owns about one-third of GGP).

GGP is now higher by 15.9% .

Update at 3:45 ET: A premium of about 10-15% above GGP's (pre-talk) share price has been discussed, according to the report. Brookfield's real estate unit in Q3 exercised warrants, bringing its stake in GGP to 34% from 29%.