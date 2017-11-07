Mall names move higher on GGP going-private talks; shopping centers up too

There was loose chatter earlier this morning, and now Bloomberg is reporting GGP and Brookfield Asset Management as being in talks to take the mall operator private. GGP is up 17.5% .

Mall and shopping center operators have had a tough run in the age of Amazon, but now a savvy operator like Brookfield may be thinking valuations have fallen far enough.

Simon Property (SPG +2.4% ), Macerich (MAC +8.3% ), Taubman (TCO +5.3% ), Weingarten (WRI +2% ), Kimco (KIM +1.5% ), PREIT (PEI +5.8% ), Retail Opportunity (ROIC +1.8% ), Tanger Factory (SKT +2.6% ), CBL (CBL +1.5% ), Washington Prime (WPG +2.1% ), Kite Realty (KRG +2.3% )

ETFs: VNQ, IYR, RQI, SCHH, DRN, RNP, RFI, URE, KBWY, ICF, RWR, NRO, SRS, JRS, XLRE, DRA, DRV, FREL, RIF, RIT, LRET, REK, FRI, FTY, PSR, WREI, USRT, IARAX, RORE