Zebra Tech -7% after Q3 beats, in-line guidance; investors worry about gross margin

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares are down 7.12% despite Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with in-line and better guidance.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $972M to $1B (consensus: $963.56M); EPS, $2.00 to $2.20 (consensus: $2.08).

Analyst comment: William Blair analyst Brian Drab tells Bloomberg First Word that investors worried about lower sequential margins and higher inventory with low cash flows. Drab acknowledged the inventory issue but called it a “strong report overall.

Analyst action: JPMorgan raises its Zebra price target from $125 to $132 and maintains an Overweight rating.

Analyst Paul Coster cites the strong results and expects earnings to keep improving as integration costs ease.

Previously: Zebra Technologies beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)