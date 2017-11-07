Quarles calls for 'fresh look' on bank regulation

In his first public remarks as a Federal Reserve Governor, and the bank's head of bank regulation, Randal Quarles calls for a fresh look at lender regulation. He's looking for transparency and simplicity, and says the annual stress tests are "on the front burner."

He also wants to have a look at the $50B asset threshold for determining SIFI status. Size, he says, should be only one factor. Regulators should be looking at multiple measures of a company's risk.

Source: Ryan Tracy at the WSJ

