WPX Energy upgraded, QEP Resources downgraded at Barclays

QEP Resources (QEP -3.4% ) slides as Barclays downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $9 price target, while shares of WPX Energy (WPX +0.2% ) are little changed amid the firm's upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $14 price target.

Barclays says given QEP's strong share price performance, the stock's multiple is now nearly in line with that of fellow "gas-to-Permian" transition story WPX, which has demonstrated stronger execution.

The firm recommends investors buy WPX, noting the company raised its 2017 production guidance yet again with its Q3 earnings release, and it expects WPX to deliver returns on new capital 5%-10% stronger than those of Permian peers, yet the shares trade at a 15% discount.

Barclays adds that WPX's execution has continually surprised to the upside, beating the firm's quarterly oil production estimates by an average of 7% this year, and it expects the strong performance to continue as activity accelerates in the Permian.