Strategy Analytics says Apple topped Q3 market; start-up sues Apple for patent

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) topped the U.S. smartphone market in Q3, according to new data from Strategy Analytics.

Overall smartphone shipments were down 2% on the year to 39.5M units.

The firm’s data shows Apple shipping 12M units, down 2.1%, for a 30.4% market share. Samsung’s market share was 25.1% in the quarter with 9.9M shipments.

In Apple’s earnings report last week, the company said it sold 46.7M iPhones worldwide in the quarter.

Other Apple news: Israeli start-up Corephotonics filed a patent infringement case in a California court yesterday accusing Apple of taking its dual camera tech for use in the iPhone 7 and 8 Plus models.

Key quote, referencing a meeting between Corephotonics' CEO and Apple: “Apple’s lead negotiator expressed contempt for Corephotonics’ patents, telling Dr. Mendlovic and others that even if Apple infringed, it would take years and millions of dollars in litigation before Apple might have to pay something.”

