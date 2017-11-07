Weak guidance sends Fossil into a tailspin

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) is down 25% in early AH action following the company's Q3earnings report.

The retailer's comparable sales growth topped expectations for a 9% drop with a 6% decline for the quarter.

Weakness was seen across product categories, with sales down for watches (-3%), leathers (-19%) and jewelry (-21%).

The really painful part of the earnings report came with the guidance. Fossil sees Q4 revenue of $854M to $926M vs. $952M consensus and EPS of -$0.04 to $0.51 vs. $1.33 consensus.

