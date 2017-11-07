Applied Opto +12.5% after Q3 beats with solid revenue growth

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has jumped 12.5% in early postmarket trading after beating on top and bottom lines with its Q3 earnings.

The company saw lower demand from one large customer, but "we continued to experience solid demand from our other large datacenter customers, especially for our 100G CWDM transceivers, and revenue for our CATV products reached a new record,” says CEO Thompson Lin.

Gross margin improved to 44.3% form a year-ago 33%, and net income swelled to $22M from $7M.

Revenue by segment: CATV, $18.9M (up 46.9%); Datacenter, $65.8M (up 24.3%); FTTH, $182,000 (down 61.8%); Other, $3.95M (up 3.3%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $81M-$90M (short of an expected $93.7M), gross margin of 41-43% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.82-$0.96 (vs. consensus for $0.96).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release