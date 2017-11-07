Reuters: Whitecap among final-round bidders for Cenovus' Weyburn asset

Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) and at least three other companies have submitted final-round bids for Cenovus Energy’s (NYSE:CVE) Weyburn oil facility in a deal that could fetch ~C$1B ($782M), Reuters reports.

NAL Resources Management, a unit of insurer Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), Cona Resources (OTC:NBZZF) and Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF) are among other suitors to place final bids, according to the report.

Whitecap is considered the front-runner, and is said to be looking to finance a deal by raising ~C$700M through a share sale and the rest through debt.