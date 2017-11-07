Snap drops 19.1% after revenues, users fall short of expectations

Shares in Snap (SNAP +2% ) have taken a spill, down 19.1% after hours as Q3 revenues fell well short of expectations and new users disappointed analyst consensus.

Losses more than tripled -- net loss came in at $443.2M, vs. last year's loss of $124.2M -- but came in slightly better than expected. EBITDA fell to -$178.9M, better than consensus for -$193.3M.

Daily active users grew to 178M from a year-ago 153M (up 17% Y/Y, and up 3% Q/Q). Average revenue per user grew 39% Y/Y to $1.17 from $0.84.

Hosting costs grew as well, though, to $0.68 per DAU from a year-ago $0.64 and Q2's $0.61.

Cash used in operations was $194M; free cash flow came to -$219.96M. Cash and equivalents and marketable securities came to $2.3B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

