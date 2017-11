Jazz Pharma Q3 product sales up 6%; earnings down 29%; guidance lowered; shares down 6% after hours

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 411.9 (+10.1%).

Key product sales: Xyrem: 303.9 (+6.3%), Erwinaze/Erwinase: 49.2 (+14.4%), Defitelio/defibrotide: 31.2 (+11.0%); Vyxeos: 9.7 (launched in U.S. on 8/11).

Net Income: 63.5 (-29.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 197.6 (+22.6%); EPS: 1.03 (-29.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: 3.22 (+23.4%).

2017 Guidance: Total revenues: $1.60B - 1.65B from $1.625B - 1.700B; Net product sales: $1.59B - 1.63B; Xyrem: $1.18B - 1.20B from $1.20B - 1.23B; Erwinaze/ase: $200M - 215M from $205M - 225M; Defitelio/defibrotide: $130M - 150M; Vyxeos: $20M - 30M; EPS: $5.30 - 6.30 from $6.55 - 7.55; Non-GAAP EPS: $10.70 - 11.20 from $10.70 - 11.30.