DaVita Q3 top line up 5%; earnings down 138%; ytd cash flow up 6%; guidance lowered; shares down 2% after hours

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Q3 results ($M): Total Revenues: 3,922.8 (+5.2%); Net Patient Service Revenues: 2,622.5 (+3.8%).

Net Loss: (214.5) (-137.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 155 (-13.4%); Loss/Share: (1.14) (-141.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.81 (-12.0%); CF Ops (9 mo.): 1,564.5 (+5.6%).

2017 Guidance: Non-GAAP operating income: $1.620B - 1.685B from $1.675B - 1.775B; non-GAAP operating income for Kidney Care: $1.570B - 1.600B from $1.565B - 1.625B; Kidney Care GAAP operating income: $1.5B - 1.6B; cash flow ops: $1.75B - 1.95B (includes VA settlement).