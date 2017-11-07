Zillow +3% after Q3 beats, upside guidance

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) shares are up 3.18% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue from $274M to $279M compared to the $274.54M consensus.

Revenue breakdown: Marketplace, $262.7M (+27% Y/Y): Premier Agent, $197.1M (+24%); Other Real Estate, $44.8M (+55%); Mortgages, $20.9M (+6%); Display, $19.1M (+8%).

Key metrics: average monthly unique visitors to branded apps and sites, 175M; visits to branded apps and websites, 1.7B (+19% Y/Y).

Financials: Adjusted EBITDA, $71M (+25%); cash and equivalents, $319.9M; total costs and expenses, $267M.

