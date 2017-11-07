Zynga -2.5% after hot Q3, disappointing Q4 revenue guidance

Zynga (ZNGA -4.9% ) is off another 2.5% in postmarket trading after Q3 earnings where it reported its best revenue and bookings in more than four years, but guided low for Q4.

Revenue grew 23% to beat its own and the Street's expectations, and bookings rose 9%.

It also delivered its second straight quarter of profit for the first time since going public. Zynga swung to a gain of $18.1M, up $59.8M Y/Y.

EBITDA rose to $44.6M vs. an expected $31.2M.

Mobile audience rose 19% Y/Y to 19M daily active users, 91% of its total DAUs. (Web DAUs were flat at 2M.) Mobile user pay revenue rose 44% and mobile user pay bookings grew 20% Y/Y.

Average monthly active users were 80M, up from a year-ago 66M; 72M were mobile MAUs (up 30%); 8M were Web MAUs (down 19%).

Average daily bookings per average DAU were $0.113, down 3%. Payer conversion came to 2.4%, 5% better than a year ago.

Operating cash flow of $35.1M was up $14.1M Y/Y.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $215M and bookings of $210M (vs. expected revenue of $222M), and EBITDA of $35M (above $32.5M expected).

Live Q&A to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

