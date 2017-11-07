Marriott International stays on growth track

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) breaks higher after a strong Q3 earnings report.

Global comparable systemwide RevPAR rose 2.1% on a constant dollar basis, while North American comparable systemwide RevPAR rose 0.4%.

Looking ahead, Marriott expects its room count will increase about 7% in 2018, while rooms deletions should total 1% to 1.5% for the year. The view from Marriott on adjusted Ebitda is $3.18B to $3.19B vs. $3.13B to $3.20B prior and $3.17B consensus.

