Dow notches another record, but financials drag down broader market

Stocks tipped mostly lower, with the Dow barely eking out a win and a fourth straight record close but the S&P and Nasdaq edging into the red and the small-cap Russell 2000 plunging 1.3%.

Falling bond yields pressured bank stocks, with the financial sector (-1.3%) tumbling to the bottom of the sector standings as heavyweights including BofA, JPMorganChase and Wells Fargo all losing ~2%.

The consumer discretionary sector also struggled (-0.6%), with travel sites Priceline (-13.5%) and TripAdvisor (-23.2%) plunging after Priceline issued disappointing Q4 earnings guidance and TripAdvisor missed Q3 revenue estimates.

On the plus side, the utilities (+1.2%), consumer staples (+1.1%) and real estate (+0.9%) groups all finished with strong gains.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mostly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield losing a basis point to 2.31%.

U.S. crude oil slipped 0.3% to $57.20/bbl after yesterday climbing to their highest level since July 2015.