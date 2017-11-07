Synaptics +6.6% after Q1 beats, strong guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares are up 6.63% aftermarket following Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q2 guidance has revenue from $410M to $450M compared to the $430.05M consensus.

Revenue by product type (Y/Y; revenue mix): Mobile products, $292.9M (-7%; 70%); PC, $65.3M (+19%; 16%); Consumer IoT, $59.2M (mix: 14%).

Note: $17.3M of Q1 mobile product revenue and $23M of Q4 revenue were reclassified as IoT revenue.

Financials: Non-GAAP gross margin, 35.2%; cash from operations, $40M; cash and equivalents, $200M; total operating expenses, $131.3M.

