Take-Two Interactive +8% with bookings strong, raised 2018 guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -0.6% ) has spiked 8% after hours after its fiscal Q2 earnings beat revenue estimates and the company raised expectations for 2018 bookings.

Net revenue rose to $443.6M from $420.2M, and recurrent consumer spending was up 66% (and made up 48% of total net revenue). The usual suspects were key contributors this quarter: NBA 2K17, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, along with WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K17, and XCOM 2.

Digitally delivered net revenue rose 31% to $302.9M (68% of total).

Net bookings, meanwhile, rose 20% to $77M; net bookings from recurrent spending were up 84% and made up 42% of total. Catalog made up $310.5M in net bookings, and digitally delivered net bookings were up 52% to $355.7M.

For fiscal 2018, it's trimmed expectations for GAAP net income due to higher internal royalties tied to strong performance of Grand Theft Auto (V and Online), to $63M-$91M. But net bookings are now expected between $1.93B-$2.03B, and net cash from operations is forecast at $300M.

For Q3, it now expects GAAP net revenue of $440M-$490M, a net loss of $29M to $40M, and net bookings of $610M-$660M.

Press Release