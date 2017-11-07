Earnings dip, book value rises at Two Harbors

Q3 core earnings of $89.2M or $0.51 per share vs. $97.5M and $0.56 in Q2. Dividend was $0.52.

Book value per share of $20.12 up from $9.87 three months earlier. Today's close of $15.35 is a 24% discount to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for quarter of 4.6% on book value.

Granite Point distribution took place after the end of the quarter.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

