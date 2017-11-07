Reuters: BP joins Shell in helping Mexico execute oil hedge

BP helped Mexico execute its $1.26B 2018 oil hedge, the biggest in the industry, becoming the second oil major after Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to participate in the program, Reuters reports, citing multiple industry sources.

Big Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have dominated Mexico’s program for years but their role has diminished with tighter regulations on bank commodity trading, including a near total ban on proprietary trading.

For more than a decade, Mexico’s government has paid for a hedge every year in an attempt to guarantee its revenues from oil exports by state company Pemex; the program is seen as the world’s top sovereign derivatives trade.