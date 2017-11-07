Chevron's move set to spark new spending in Canada's 'hottest new play'

The Duvernay shale is Canada's "hottest new play" after Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) plan to commercially develop the basin after spending three years exploring its potential.

CVX currently is the third largest producer in the Duvernay after Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) but that should change as it prepares to accelerate its drilling program in the formation.

CVX "did their pilot and were very pleased with the results," Wood Mackenzie's Nathan Nemeth tells Financial Post, adding that the company produces ~21K boe/day in the formation and its drilling program could boost its production there to 65K boe/day.

Nemeth says CVX could spend up to $290M this year in the Duvernay, rising to $380M next year and $500M in 2019 as the company scales up to drill 46 wells in the formation.

CVX's decision to commercially develop the Duvernay “goes hand-in-hand with their increasing focus on shale here in the U.S.," says Edward Jones analyst Brian Youngberg.