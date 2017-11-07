Extreme Networks -2.6% despite solid fiscal Q1

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) has dropped 2.6% after hours after its fiscal Q1 earnings beat expectations but guidance for the current quarter's profits fell short.

Net income more than doubled to $10.8M on a non-GAAP basis, on revenues that rose 73% Y/Y in what the company called its 10th straight quarter of solid financial performance.

"We are especially pleased to report another consecutive quarter of organic growth primarily driven by our enterprise switching solutions and solid wireless performance that was above current industry growth rates," says CEO Ed Meyercord.

Revenue breakout: Product, $164.8M (up 83%); Service, $46.9M (up 44%).

For fiscal Q2, it's targeting revenue of $236M-$246M (above consensus for $224M), non-GAAP gross margin of 56.9%-58.4% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.10-$0.14 (below consensus for $0.18).

