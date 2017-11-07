Paramount calls off Chinese film financing deal

Paramount Pictures (VIA +1.5% , VIAB +2.5% ) has called off a troubled film financing deal with Huahua Media, a victim of changes in China's foreign investment policies.

A deal originally set for $1B with Huahua and Shanghai Film Group would have ended up financing 25% of the studio's movies for fiscal 2017-2019. It's moved to secure other financing, including individual deals with the likes of Hasbro (with whom it's partnered on Transformers films).

Viacom says the move will impact Q4 earnings by $59M.